Haatso launches Homowo Festival

22 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - Nii Amarh Sogbla IV, Haatso Mantse, has called on the Government to sustain the recent efforts and gains made in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

He said the Government should pursue both Ghanaians and foreigners engaged in the act to ensure that the issue was settled once and for all.

Nii Sogbla made the call at the launch of this year's Haatso Homowo Festival in Accra on Tuesday.

Activities planned for the weeklong celebrations, which begins on Tuesday, August 22 to Saturday, August 26, includes street carnival, sprinkling of 'Kpokpoi,' the traditional food, family re-union, exhibition of artifacts and a durbar.

Nii Sogbla expressed regret that some traditional rulers and politicians were allegedly involved in the practice instead of holding the nation in trust for future generations.

He urged the government to kick-start the One-District-One Factory project to create more jobs for the youth.

The Haatso Mantse urged chiefs to unite and fight for a common goal to ensure the rapid development of their communities.

He said the situation where chiefs were at each other's throat did not augur well for the rapid development the communities were yearning for.

'It is time chiefs unite to ensure the rapid development of the communities and the nation as a whole, and listen to the people and share ideas to ensure growth.'

Nii Sogbla appealed to the Government to provide adequate security for chiefs and find solutions to the issue of 'land guarding,' which had become the norm in the Haatso Community.

GNA

