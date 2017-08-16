TOP STORIES
Ministry of Interior Advisory Board inaugurated
Accra, Aug 15, GNA - A nine-Member Ministerial Advisory Board to direct the Ministry of Interior on adjustments in policy, planning and operational strategies, has been inaugurated in Accra.
The board is also to promote constant interaction between the Ministry and users of its services for effective delivery of mandates.
The Board include Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior, Mr Henry Quartey, Deputy Minister of Interior, Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Chief Director, Ministry of Interior, and Alhaji Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, Director in charge of Operations, Ghana Police Service.
Others are Mr Kwaku Kwarteng, Mr Stephen Frimpong Mensah, Captain Retired Anthony Kwesi Acquah, Mrs Evelyn Keelson and Mr Branford Sekyi-Djan.
The members were led by Justice Kwaku Ackaah Boafo, a High Court Judge, to administer the oath of secrecy and office.
Mr Dery said Section 39 of the Civil Service Act, 1993(PNDCL 327) mandated the Ministry to establish a Ministerial Advisory Board to help in policy planning and direction.
He said their mandate affected the entire spectrum of security, from policy to planning and operational strategies, saying security underpins all aspects of national life in that without that none of the citizenry could go about his/her legitimate business.
Mr Ambrose, who is also the Chairman of the Board, noted that the country aims at maintaining peace and security to facilitate business and trade and attract investment to accelerate development in the country.
He said the country attracts all manner of persons because of the peaceful environment and that while the ECOWAS protocol does not permit Ghana to shut doors on our neighbors, there was the need to encourage persons who come into the country to abide by the laws and regulations.
The Ministry is in discussions with the Ministry of Finance for clearance for additional staff of the security agencies to strengthen the country's security force.
He said security was a shared responsibility and pledged their support to work with stakeholders such as the civil societies, security experts, National Peace Council to ensure peace and security prevailed in the country.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu, GNA
