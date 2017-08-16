TOP STORIES
The human mind is like the parachute, unless it is pushed to its limit, its true potential is not realizedBy: Asempa Abankwa Okyer
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
USAID Encourages Evidence-based Policy to Boost Agricultural Productivity
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the U.S. government’s Feed the Future Initiative hosted a summit on agriculture policy to share research on evidence-based policy recommendations with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, other government agencies, development partners, research institutions and the private sector on August 15, 2017.
The objective of the summit was to explore how proposed policies can improve food security and increase private sector investment in Ghana’s agriculture sector. USAID/Ghana Acting Mission Director, Steven E. Hendrix attended the event and delivered remarks on the importance of using research and data to inform policymaking.
The summit was held under the theme “Supporting effective and efficient Agriculture Policies through Research” to strengthen Ghana’s agricultural policymaking process.
The event featured policy recommendations from nine studies carried out by Ghanaian researchers.
Discussions were held on how Ghanaian policymakers can use data and research to create an enabling environment for private investment in agriculture.
“USAID supports the Ministry of Food and Agriculture with research and policy analysis, and builds the capacity of public and private organizations to closely monitor and evaluate agriculture programs,” remarked Mr. Hendrix. “Where policymaking is concerned, we believe research is a critical component to creating the most effective agricultural policies.”
In 2016, USAID through Feed the Future’s Agriculture Policy Support Project in partnership with the Ministry, jointly commissioned the development of selected agriculture policy studies to encourage evidence-based policy formulation, promote advocacy and improve the monitoring and evaluation of agriculture programs.
This event was organized by USAID to strengthen agricultural research and support agricultural policies based on relevant and quality data to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Agriculture