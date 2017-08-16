TOP STORIES
20km of Bolga-Bawku road opened
Twenty Kilometers (20km) of the 110km Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road under construction has been completed and opened to the general public.
This is according to Chief Resident Engineer of Queiroz Galvao construction limited, Engineer Francis Hammond.
Mr. Hammond disclosed this during a working visit by the Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Bukari on the progress of work done on the road on Monday 15 August 2017.
Mr. Hammond said, about 12 percent of work has been done eight months after the contract was awarded by the NDC government in 2016, adding that, 20km of the road has been completed and opened to the public.
“The work starts from kilometre Zero thus from the Bolga-Tamale main traffic light roundabout and ends at Pulmakom which is about 110km but we are leaving out 13km between Bolga and the Red Volta because that portion was awarded to MAWUMS construction limited.
About 2.5km dual carriage portion from Kilometer Zero will be asphalted but the rest of the road is all surface dressing thus the application of three layers of bitumen and chippings with a thickness of 25mm.”
“We have tarred 20km of the road which is opened to the general public but the challenge is the use of the road by the motoring public. We have put signs along the road warning motorist and drivers not to speed more than 50km per hour but this warning more often has been overlooked,” Mr. Hammond stated.
He also appealed to drivers whose vehicles break down on the road to move their vehicles off the road.
Upper East Regional Director of Highways, Mr. Philip Samini lauded the quality of work done so far and urged them to patch some potholes along the road to enhance easy movement by vehicles plying the road.
Mr. Samini who could not fathom why MAWUMS construction limited since the award of the 13km stretch of the road from Bolga to the Red Volta in 2016 has not commenced work.
He recommended the contract be terminated if possible to a more serious contractor.
The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari commended Queiroz Galvao construction limited for work done on the road and urged them to work within schedule.
He reiterated that his outfit in consultation with the Ministry of Roads and Highways will decide the termination of MAWUMS construction limited since they have proven incapable of executing the contract awarded them.
The project is however scheduled to be completed in 2019.
By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana
