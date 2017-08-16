TOP STORIES
Searching For Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau
They woke up rattled and afraid as Boko Haram launched another double attacked on the soil of Madagaki Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The bashing in of doors was accompanied by the breach of the premises by heavily armed Soldiers in battle fatigues. The UN Humanitarian workers stood groggy eyed and in shock as they tried to comprehend why troops of the Nigerian Army should be invading the United Nations Head Office along Pompomari Bye- Pass road in Maiduguri Borno state.
"Where is he they screamed" as they ransacked the UN Compound looking for their prey violating over 100 diplomatic conventions. Even while the search was ongoing on Media Centre Fiends were already celebrating on social media that Abubakar Shekau has been caught . One was baffled how such information could be bandied by regime sycophants when the dust was still being raised in the UN Compound. After ripping the place apart the soldiers came up empty after 3 hours of ransacking the premises. They left without fanfare to report back to their theatre commander. Meanwhile the UN is displeased at this unauthorized incursion.
Through Samantha Newport its Spokesperson, the Head of Communications, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, has asked why the military broken all the ethics of diplomatic convention to ransack their head office.
Indeed the nation is falling into lawlessness where diplomatic conventions are broken because of unfounded rumours. And the rumours being peddled on the streets is that Abubakar Shekau is hiding in the UN compound and that the recent upsurge in Boko Haram attacks is due to NGOs assisting the terrorists. Instead of tracking down and prosecuting parents who donate their children to Boko Haram Suicide Bombing School, the Government is barking up the wrong tree. And when one remembers how high value Boko Haram targets were found in the homes of politicians in the days of Lucky Irabor one must ask if the military has finished ransacking the homes of all the political class in Borno before searching the UN? This is not how to look for Shekau.
Searching for Shekau involves both HUMMINT and ELINT. Break into his communications. Determine who are his couriers. Starve him of logistics and finance. No insurgency survives without the support of the people in the enclave.
Unmask those who provide recruits for Shekau. Name and shame families who give their young girls to be indoctrinated as Female Suicide Bombers. Win hearts and minds.
The Government should issue an unreserved apology to the UN. This is not likely to be done for one is not too sure which office issues such documentation, Acting President in Aso Rock or Ailing President in Abuja House London.
The UN needs to bear with Nigeria for now because it is running a confused system of Government with everyone unsure of who really is in charge. They should continue their humanitarian work unperturbed while the Military look else where for the elusive Shekau.
