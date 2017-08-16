TOP STORIES
Leave Rawlings alone – NDC youth group warns
An emerging youth movement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region christened, Integrity Against Corruption (I.A.C) has condemned recent attacks on the party founder, Former President, Jerry John Rawlings for speakin about the state of the party.
The former President at the recent Ada Asafotsufiame was said to have criticized the perceived corruption that has engulfed the party accusing some leaders of failing to instill the probity and accountability ideals of the party.
However his comments met with reactions from some party members who argued, Rawlings has no moral right to judge any member.
The group said backlash is being coordinated by some persons who are bent or destroying the hard won reputation of the founder.
Addressing the media at a press conference in Agbozume, the group said, the attacks on J.J. Rawlings is a calculated attempt to shield corrupt elements in the party.
“Ladies and Gentlemen of the press, will recall how NDC has trumpeted over the years for a country devoid of corruption. You will also easily recall the passion with which our founder has fought corruption all his life. Unfortunately however, the word “corruption” seems to have become a taboo word within certain circles of the NDC, especially if it comes from the lips of His Excellency, former President Rawlings. His mention of the word corruption, recently, in Ada Annual Asafotsufiame, attracted and provoked the corrupt element of our great party led by Valerie Sawyer and supported by his grand corrupt uncle , Dr. Obed Asamoah and their cohorts . Ladies and gentlemen, insulting J. J Rawlings is nothing but a tactical move to overshadow the truth.”
The convener, Daniel Selorm Hamenu who questioned the credibility of those attacking Rawlings called on party members to support the founder in weeding out corrupt members of the party.
“What is Valerie and Sherry Ashietey running away from in connection with the fishing Licence and other corrupt deals? If the former minister has a just issue to defend, let her put it across. The Corrupt stinky grand strategy to prevent the people of Integrity to emerge come 2020 and beyond will surely collapse. Can Alhaji Baturi, a self-acclaimed saint of the media, sincerely declares his source of income?”
“Why can’t they bring their so called evidence against Former President Rawlings now and be free? Where from Dr. Obed Asamoah ,when the party was passionately searching for legal luminaries to defend us in difficult moments? Should we liken him to a vulture or a Latter Day Saint ? Is he now discovering from his law textbook about who a founder is and what makes him a founder ? I thought our former chairman wanted to enjoy a private life ? Please let’s perpetually retire these corrupt characters from our party .We want to put it in a simple language, ‘No Rawlings, No NDC!!! He’s the moving spirit and energy for the party . Check it up,” he stated.
By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
