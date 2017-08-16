TOP STORIES
Prestea District: 15 Galamsey Operators Busted By Operation Vanguard
As part of government's effort to fight against illegal mining popularly known as (galamsey) canker in Ghana, 15 galamsey operators were arrested by the 'Operation Vanguard' security men at Nanakaba a suburb of Prestea in the Prestea-Huni Valley District of the Western Region on August 15, 2017.
Speaking to Energy FM, some of the small scale operators were peeved with the Operation Vanguard personnel conducted their operation.
Allegedly, some residents around the galamsey pit believe the Operation Vanguard team did not come for an operation but to rob innocent citizens.
They also alleged that when the operation was ongoing, some of the galamsey operators were still inside the pit operating, but the Operation Vanguard team went ahead to disconnect the light cables and blower machine which blows air into the pit due to the heat inside the pit of which they fear some galamsey operators who were still inside the pit may suffocate to death.
'Operation Vanguard', 400 security men made of the personnel of Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Ghana police service was launched on August 1, 2017 to stop the illegal mining in Asante, Eastern and Western Regions.
The activities of the Operation Vanguard has been seriously criticized by some Ghanaians. Some Ghanaians have called on government to ban the work of the Operation Vanguard.
