Nana-Addo Must Also Add That Ghana "Without Dumsor" Reduced Our Per Capita Income To $390 Driving Ghana Into HIPC Under Kufuor
Nana Addo must also add that Ghana "without Dumsor" reduced our per capita income to $390 driving Ghana into HIPC Under Kuffuor
We all recall the threats the energy crisis posed to our economical development and how the Energy ministry together with it's subsidiary bodies were charged up at that time towards the fast resolution of the matter in the erstwhile Gorvenment.
I challenge the president to for a matter of fact firstly also tell Ghanaians the real boost up in electricity advancements of the country in 2015 and 2016 before President John Mahama left office.
In 2015, Ghana recorded a high bounce back in track after the Dep. Minister John Jinapor forcefully resolved the energy crisis by putting up significant measures To address the electricity supply constraint. The Government of Ghana (GOG) added nearly 600 MW of generation capacity in late 2015/early 2016, by bringing online four power projects: Karpower barge (225 MW); Ameri Power (250 MW); TICO steam turbine (110 MW); and BXC solar (20 MW) which was one of the most powerful boosts since the history of this country.
In the GDP sector, I also challenge the president to explain to Ghanaians how a GDP per capita in 1999 which rated at 417.77USD left by the same NDC Gorvenment was brought down to 273.67USD in 2001 making the Country reckless until President Kuffuor drove us straight into joining HIPC.
The rise up from 2001-2004 in GDP after promising to make Ghana a Golden business state under the NPP Gorvenment only had a 149.52USD increment thus from 273.66USD to 423.19USD.
To be more appreciative, let me just use the first 2 years of the NDC Gorvenment from 2009- 2011 where the GDP Per capita in the country was lifted from 1,086.49USD - 1,574.98USD Creating a significant increment of about 488.49USD Even bigger than the totals the NPP Under kuffuor bragged with in 2004.
In a basic quadratic equation when you touch X at one side, You must move X at the other side too and so the President should re-adjust his figures in terms of economical matters so as not to throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians.
