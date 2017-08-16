TOP STORIES
It is useless for the sheep to pass a resolution in favour of vegetarianism while the wolf remains of different opinionBy: adutwum Evans
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
These Social Media Personalities Are Changing The World Through Social Media And This Is How
Contrary to the perception that social media is all fun and games, these individuals are using the platform as a tool to reach and change lives.
As the number of active social media users in Ghana grows day-in and day-out (from 2.6 million users in January, 2016 to 4.6 million in January, 2017), social causes have become a part of the bargain and these individuals have taken it a notch higher.
At the maiden edition of Social Media Week Accra, we will explore the opportunities available for social causes, and improvement in society through Social Media and Technology. Several experts will through workshops and panels will help participants understand how to grow their NGOs, improve society and benefit from the new world that social media offers us.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social Media Trends