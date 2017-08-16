modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

These Social Media Personalities Are Changing The World Through Social Media And This Is How

Kobina Makuom
1 hour ago | Social Media Trends

Contrary to the perception that social media is all fun and games, these individuals are using the platform as a tool to reach and change lives.

As the number of active social media users in Ghana grows day-in and day-out (from 2.6 million users in January, 2016 to 4.6 million in January, 2017), social causes have become a part of the bargain and these individuals have taken it a notch higher.

  • Ato Ulzen: he is a blogger and director of Ghana Think Foundation, geared at fostering the culture of volunteerism in the Ghanaian youth. Ato popularly known as Abocco has been able to build a collision of change agents who through social media organize to mentor and teach in a community by community outreached themed BarCamp and Junior Camp (High school students). He worked at Google as a program manager building sustainable tech communities in Africa among other portfolios he has held from Rancard to co-founding Museke.com. The MIT and Stanford University trained social entrepreneur leads a revolution that brings around over 2,000 young individuals who are willing to serve and grow while helping others grow.
  • Nana Aba Anamoah: building a solid profile as a broadcaster has led Nana Aba to different initiatives but the one that is getting the youth of Ghana excited is her ‘Raising Readers’ campaign. The initiative has seen communities reading with celebrities and public figures from Ex-President Rawlings to Ameyaw Debrah to Electoral Commission Chairwoman, Charlotte Osei among others. The initiative continues to inspire readers among pupils with a rally of child advocates to authors. She has won the admiration of social media users as well as a cross-section of the general public.
  • Tatas and Friends: kenkey which is more or less a staple in Accra taken on another role as a charity meal. Identifying that people love to enjoy their kenkey with fish, fried egg among other compliments, Caritas Aryee (Tatas) and friends have devised a strategy that brings together kenkey lovers for a feast that generates money for charity. The team has been doing the ‘Kenkey for the Need’ feast for the past 4 years and has grown into an event people plan their year around. The event draws celebrity endorsements and always ends with a jam.
  • Ampe League: these bunchesjoins the list with a hybrid of health served in a fun and sporty way. In its fourth year, Ampe League has championed causes from women’s health to mental health and continue to engage young Ghanaians on serious issues affecting their lives. Dubbed as an event that brings together the young at heart through health talk, food fair and games has found an interesting twist to the not-so-interesting issues of health.

At the maiden edition of Social Media Week Accra, we will explore the opportunities available for social causes, and improvement in society through Social Media and Technology. Several experts will through workshops and panels will help participants understand how to grow their NGOs, improve society and benefit from the new world that social media offers us.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social Media Trends

TOP STORIES

Collapsed UT Bank' Manager calms customers

4 hours ago

UT bank, Capital Bank’s collapse: Minority calls for bipartisan probe

6 hours ago

quot-img-1It is useless for the sheep to pass a resolution in favour of vegetarianism while the wolf remains of different opinion

By: adutwum Evans quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38164.3860
Euro5.13535.1397
Pound Sterling5.63045.6382
Swiss Franc4.50464.5077
Canadian Dollar3.43503.4371
S/African Rand0.32880.3290
Australian Dollar3.42443.4320
body-container-line