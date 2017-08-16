TOP STORIES
To be forewarned is to be forearmedBy: Abednego Otchere
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Accounting For The Failed Accounts Of The Public Accounts Committee
Accountability is a key requirement of good governance.As a tenet of democracy, accountability helps promote transparency and aneffective institutionalization in everycivilized society. For the forward match and the stability of any society, it is imperative that there is a solid system ofaccountability in place. Accountability, in all democratic dispensations is regarded as an important prerequisite for the proper and effective delivery of public service by a government.
Indeed, the overall progress of any country owes itself largely to accountability and transparency. In view of this, it surely was never out of place for the architects of the 1992 constitution of Ghana to insert article 103 which underscores the need for establishing the Public Accounts Committeeand other committees of parliament.
The establishment of the Public AccountsCommittee in my view was part of theParliament of Ghana’s efforts to promote accountability, combat corruption, strengthen budgetary oversight and improve resource allocationthrough an annual examination of the Auditor General’s report.
As a young boy, growing up and listening to GBC, Joy FM, Citi FM and other major mediaoutletsbroadcast the proceedings of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament under the chairmanship of Honourable (s) Samuel Sallas Mensah, Albert Kan-Dapaah and Kwaku Agyemang Manu brought me lots of joy because it was one of the rare media through which I could monitor parliamentary proceedings. My interest in the activities of this committee heightened overtime because aside the earlier stated reason, I had also been made to believe thatas a country we had a body that was trusted with the responsibility of helping to bring to book individuals and institutions that wasted tax payers’ money.
Fast forward to today, my first reason still stands but the second, I must say, was an illusion. Yes, this is the truth in my view; because I believe that expending money to establish, maintain and promote the activities of the public accounts committee with no apologies is a waste of public resources and a waste of everybody’s time.Yes, you might have lost count of the number of times the Public Accounts committee has sat to grill heads of ministries, agencies and departments since the inception of our parliament.
Yet, take a moment and count the number of times people who were found culpable for misusing public funds were brought to book under the laws of this country based on a report of the Public AccountsCommittee, and you will realize that there is no such instance.
One is in no doubt that the architects of our constitution who made provisions for the Public Accounts Committee ofparliament envisaged a committee that will help promote accountability in Ghana, but I think the vision with which this committee was instituted has been dashed.
Instead of an asset, this committee has overtime become a liability that the state keeps pumping funds into without achieving any result. It is of course a liability because as a country we gain virtually nothing through the activities of the public accounts committee with regard to the core reasons for its establishment.
Dear reader, don’t conclude that I am too harsh, take a second to recollect when last you heard or read that a report of the public accounts committee had been acted upon to bring people to book for their wrong doing? You see, there is no suchinstance for you to remember? If such a committee is not worthless, which other adjective best describes it?
I am amazed at the long period we as a state have continually fed and payed sitting allowances to 25 members of parliament, persons amongst whom are suspects of state funds’ misuse, without taking time off to review the activities of this committee. In fact, the works of the committee can be best described as an exercise in futility because suspected wrong doers and fraudulent persons who appear before it always walk away with no sanctions. These fraudulent public servants often leave to commit greater fraud with impunity and also provide examples for other criminally-minded persons.
More importantly, it is worth noting that, the life proceedings of this committee have increased the blood pressure of most people and also contributed to the death of many ordinary Ghanaian tax payers who could not master the courage to stand revelations made by public officials at the sittings of the public accounts committee. A majority of us have developed pressure because the little we pay as tax to the government at the end of every month could have been put together to provide for ourselves, three squared males, educate our children and siblings, take care of our health needs, etc.
Listening to the radio and realizing that these huge sums of funds that we have collectively contributed through taxation go down the drains through corruption every year surely escalates one’s level of blood pressure. If nothing at all should get you thinking, is not the selling of a stateMitsubishi pick up at three hundred Ghana Cedis. Yes! now ask yourself how much you bought your scooter, your mobile phone or your pressing iron.
As a student of politics, I will never fail to recognize that democracy is expensive. However, the expensive nature of it as a system of government does not give us the greenlight to expend state resources recklessly on some unimportant bodies like the public accounts committee and the commissions of enquiry before which people went to shed tears for the forgiveness of sins.
Surely, our wild preferences for democratic governance will expose us as a country to very high expenditures in the course of making our institutions work effectively and also trying to implement all the tenets of democracy. But I strongly believe that as a country we must take a look again at the activities of some unproductive institutions like the public accounts committee of Parliament.
It is high time we had a national dialogue to restructure and reorganize certain state institutions to suit the exigencies of time. Upon these reconsiderations, if we as a people realize theuselessness of the public accounts committee and other similar state institutions, we should go ahead and do away with them other than constantly wasting funds on their upkeep.
Citizens of Ghana, at no point in time should we ever forget thatthe true function of a state institution is primarily to formulate and articulate guidelines for political and social behavior and to translate them into concrete plans and goals for state and society. To be reasonably effective, to release popular energies and direct them toward specific socio-economic objectives, the plans and activities must be manageable in practice, must be articulate, consistent, and economically relevant, and must be perceived by the opinion and action of leaders throughout the state in approximately the sense intended, anything short of this therefore, is not worth the attention and the economic expenditure of any progressive polity.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Azamati Ebenezer
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature