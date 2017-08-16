TOP STORIES
MTN Ghana Pays Over GH₵25 Million In Interest To Mobile Money Subscribers
MTN Ghana has made payments of over GH₵ 25 million in interest to about 7.8 million Mobile Money customers for the first half of 2017.
The GHC 25 Million comprises of GHC 13.6 million paid in May for quarter one and GHC 11.5 million paid in August for quarter two this year. MTN made the payment in collaboration with the 16 partner banks of MTN Mobile Money.
The second half 2017 payment brings the total to over GH₵ 70 million in interest payments made by MTN to subscribers since January 2016.
Commenting on the interest payment for the first half of the year, the General Manager for MTN Mobile Financial Services, Eli Hini said, “MTN is committed to adhering to the rules and regulations that govern its Mobile Money operations and will ensure its customers reap the benefits of using the Mobile Money Service.”
“Since approval was received for interest payment from the Bank of Ghana, MTN has been regular in paying interest to its customers. Subscribers are encouraged to load and keep money in their wallet or alternatively, customers can save their money through Y’ello Save to earn more interest or buy treasury bills using the TBill4All service,” he added.
MTN Mobile Money has over 7.5 million active users with over 75,000 merchant points across the country.
There are a myriad of services available on the platform, including: Local and International Money Transfer, General Payment Services including Online Payments, Savings & Micro-loans, School fees payment, aYo Insurance, Bill Payment Services (DStv, ECG, Ghana Water Bill, Gotv, Box Office), ATM – Card less Withdrawal (expanded to six Banks ATM), Link to Bank Account (Mobile Wallet to Bank Integration) and Bulk Payments.
MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market.
Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2016 are about US$3.472 billion.
MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the recent commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.
