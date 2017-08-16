TOP STORIES
Spirit Of Volunteerism: A Sword To Highly Uphold Perpetually
I reminisce my early years of growing up where children and the youth easily come to the aid of others, especially the elderly, without the slightest idea or thought of regaining something as a reward. Those were moments one can feel the zeal for helping to be so natural, so spontaneous and perfectly voluntary; and the joy that comes with such selflessly exhibited generosity was much fulfilling.
A young lady assisting an old fellow to transport her load...and a gentleman offering his seat for the elderly or a pregnant woman are just but some clear instances. But can we boast of that today? Doing these, in recent times, come as if one is being compelled to do so. Is the spirit of volunteering and doing things freely of one's own accord that awful to the extent that in recent times it's becoming a sort of endangered species? Can someone relate?
Few days ago, an opportunity was presented by Friends of Coventry University (FOCUS) and Alumni - Ghana Chapter: A Medical Screening organized for the people of Yendi in the Northern Region of Ghana under the coordination of Mr. Gilbert Mensah Nyavie Gunadiish. I can still recall the hectic episodes of struggle the organizers went through to get people on board for this remarkable cause. At the end, it was such a successful event and was well appreciated by the Yendi Community.
You see! The thing about volunteerism is mostly reaching out to the desperate. It is about caring for the needy and the weak. It is about bringing to bear one's services so as to raise the others' assurance and trust in living. It bothers on imparting knowledge and virtue, and to see another smile. Volunteerism is borne out of true love (love for God and neighbor).
It is service in it's totality - that which resonates with the saying of Apostle Paul in 1Corinthians 3 : 23 - "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as though you were working for the Lord and not for people". It's something done with all the soul, with all the mind and with all one's strength.
Sometimes it's not about the money; It should not be about a position to attain; Neither should it be the precious time that would be involved; because many a time, it is through these acts of volunteerism that one gets to develop his/her potential. They serve as moments to make new friends, to connect with people from all spheres of life and to realize one's sense of belonging and existence.
It should be admitted that volunteerism may not be a white collar job. For instance in the case of the above cited Yendi Outreach, the journey from Accra to Yendi took approximately fourteen (14) hours. Though there were a couple of stops here and there, the journey became tiring and frustrating as it progressed. But what can one do? Eating, sleeping and relaxing, among others, cannot be done at one's own comfort during an act of voluntary service. However, these are the avenues for mental development and instances we recall in the future and smile. No wonder it is believed that in the quest to making others joyous, one finds his/her joy. Great philosophers have it that at the end stage of life, the amount of wealth, family or friends does not matter if there are no memories to be proud of. So the question we should ask ourselves is "are we creating memories at all and what memories are they?"
You can be pretty sure a couple of people would get in touch after reading this and question: "Why didn't you call me? You should have informed me...,etc." But the point is how would I have known if you would have been interested? So it happens. Some of these opportunities do not come with hyped media advertisements.
Therefore only those noted for availing themselves, ready and willing are those called upon. This case isn't different when it comes to opportunities far from volunteerism and rewarding on other grounds. Volunteering therefore happens to be a great key that opens the door to several other opportunities in this transient life irrespective of location, gender, social class, age or ethnicity.
This piece is never geared towards discouraging to-be volunteers or dishearten individuals or groups from motivating volunteers where applicable. Far from that. It is worthy to note that any aid (accommodation, feeding, transportation, etc.) that could facilitate the easy discharge of volunteers mandate and boost their morale should be readily available where applicable.
Organizers of voluntary programs as well need to render good account of their services without any iota of doubt so as our silent cry and general appeal for partnership and sponsorship from corporate individuals and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) shouldn't be in vain, but honoured enthusiastically.
I pray that God bless all volunteers and sponsors of voluntary activities.
Maybe you've not volunteered for any professional work yet; neither have you for any community service nor public institution/private company service as an intern or unemployed graduate. You are encouraged to take up the challenge. It is never too late. The lost days are not fully lost yet. Just try to make it happen and sooner or later, you would be proud of yourself.
If you are a volunteer, keep it up for great is thy reward. Henceforth, all and sundry should decide to fuel that inner spirit of volition and put it ablaze. We need to graduate into a state of extending a helping hand on a free will without expectation and as such attaining the fulfillment there cometh with it.
What is Your Contribution?
Sampson Kafui Djonor, MLS.
[email protected]
(The Writer is a Medical Laboratory Scientist by Profession; A Social Commentator; Medical Advocate and a Motivator. He is inspired to inspire all to brighten the corner wherein they find themselves)
