We Are Daring You; Suspend Rawlings If You Are Men
Volta Youth for Development (VYD) has learnt with shock the rate at which members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) continuously insult and attack His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, the Former President of Ghana(1993-2000), with some even calling for his suspension and dismissal from the party he founded.
In fact, VYD is highly disappointed with these actions by the NDC at their Founder, and also a true son of the Volta land.
Notably among such remarks has been the recent article by Dr Valerie Sawyerr which sought to chastise H.E John Rawlings based on some comments she claimed were made by the Founder during the tenure of H.E John Dramani Mahama, of which she believes were intentionally made to denigrate Former President John Dramani Mahama and his government as the most corrupt in Ghana's history. She was also of the belief in her article that those comments by H.E Rawlings played a huge role in the loss of the NDC in the December 2016 General Election.
VYD want to state categorically that what Former President Rawlings said, and has been repeating even after the 2016 General election has been nothing but the truth, it was, and is still an open secret in Ghana, even among the international observers that the Former Government was heavily corrupt, of which there are numerous references to that, such as the Metro Mass Bus Rebranding, Central Medical Stores Fire, GYEEDA, SADA, SUBA, YEA, Brazil 2014 World Cup Saga, Ameri, the payment of the many dubious judgement debts and others.
Actually, comments by H.E Rawlings were not what caused the NDC their 2016 election loss but rather, their unwillingness to heed to his advice caused them their electoral defeat.
Aside Dr. Velarie Sawyerr, others who have also been speaking ill of H.E Rawlings are Honorable Nii Amasah Namoale, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, Dr. Obed Asamoah, Alhaji Bature Iddrisu, Victor Smith and the entire H.E John Mahama block.
To conclude, VYD will through this this statement like to issue a strong warning to all such degraders and saboteurs of H.E Rawlings to desist from that or face our wrath.
Thank you
In God We Trust
Hhhmm, may God be praised always
.......SPOKESPERSONS......
Innocent Supremo Tetteh
*(Convenor)*
00233243266937/
00233202106487
(Volta Regional Secretary Hopeful)
Nana Kwadwo Akwaa
*(Secretary)*
00233246913905/ 00233209676413
Godwin Kwame Nanedo
00233244754709
Adiepena Mirekua Sarpong
(Deputy Constituency Secretary Hopeful-Madina Constituency)
+233244570177/ +233508710909
Queen Enam Wovenu
(Constituency First Chairperson Hopeful-Madina Constituency)
00233245561996
Seyiram Asare-Danson George
00233240695497/00233507289705
Gameli Emmanuel
00233262600240
