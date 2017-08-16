TOP STORIES
I see, who saw?By: SA Sarkodie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Armed Robbers Attack Member Of Parliament For Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency
The Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency, Hon. Alex Adomako-Mensah, has fallen victim to the on-going brazen diurnal and nocturnal armed robberies in Ghana.
While on his return from a visit to his constituency on Monday, 14 August 2017, as dusk fell, at around 6.30 pm, he was ambushed by armed robbers on the road between Wonoo and Akotoso in the Ashanti region. That stretch of road is notoriously prone to armed robbery attacks.
At a point on the road, a car sped past his private car in which he was travelling. As soon as the car overtook his, it pulled across the road a few metres ahead of his. This compelled Hon. Alex Adomako-Mensah’s car to pull to an abrupt halt.
Some people armed with guns and machetes (cutlasses) descended from the car and straightaway headed for the MP. They ordered him to come out of his car. As soon as he came out, one of them ordered him to bring out all his money.
Hardly had he asked what money, when one of the robbers had his hands deeply inserted in his pockets rummaging them in the hope of taking away every pesewa he might find.
They then searched his car and took away every movable item they could find including his laptop and then bolted away with the valuables they laid hands on.
He has since lodged a complaint with the police.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Crime & Punishment