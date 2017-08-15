TOP STORIES
Botwe elected the new PSGH President
Kumasi, Aug 15, GNA - Mr. Benjamin Kwame Botwe has been elected as the new President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH).
Other elected national officers are Ms. Yvonne Yirenkyiwaa, Vice President, Ms. Esther Opoku Appiagyei, Treasurer, and Professor Christian Agyare, Executive Member.
They would provide direction and be in charge of the running of the society for the next four years.
The election climaxed this year's annual general meeting of the PSGH held in Kumasi.
Mr. Botwe, who is the acting Rector of the Ghana College of Pharmacists, said priority would be focused on the promotion of public discourse on the advertisement of medicinal products and services and the effects on public health.
This would be done through multi-stakeholder engagement with medical practitioners, people involved in herbal medicine practice, the media, parliamentarians, security agencies and consumer groups.
He indicated that a comprehensive work plan with timelines was also going to be developed for effective implementation of the society's 10-year strategic plan.
Mr. Botwe added that the society would work hard to get the role of the Pharmacy Council clearly defined.
He called for strong support, understanding and cooperation of all members to enhance pharmacy practice in the country.
GNA
By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA
