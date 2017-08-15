TOP STORIES
Nkonya is safe - Letsa
Nkonya (V/R), Aug. 15, GNA - Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has launched a two-week bead art training workshop at Nkonya in the Biakoye District with a reassurance of the security of the people.
He said the heavy security presence was in line with government's commitment to ensuring lasting peace in the area and asked the people to cooperate with the personnel.
Dr Letsa said social life in the area had been affected by the land dispute and intermittent violence, making it a dreaded location for professionals and students.
He said government's vision for the youth was centred on job creation and asked trainees to acquire the needed knowledge to become productive.
A few hours to start of the programme, a woman in her late 20s was shot on a farm at Nkonya Asakyiri in the leg by unknown assailants.
The workshop precedes the Nkonya Sankyiba festival in December, and about 100 people are expected to be trained in various bead craft.
Mr Clemence Gyato, President of Nkonya-Sankyiba advised the youth not to be drawn into a 'perceived war' and shed innocent blood.
He lamented that more people were leaving the area due to fear, and that natives were stigmatised and could not identify themselves outside the area.
Nana Kwadwo Asiakwa II, Paramount Chief of Nkonya Wurupong, said proceeds from the sale of the beads would go into laying a foundation for a vocational training institute and asked the participants to take the initiative seriously.
Nana Afua Kobri III, Queen Mother of the area, said the festival was themed on promoting unity and economic activities towards making the place economically vibrant.
She said the bead art workshop would serve as economic empowerment avenues for the youth, and help minimize migrations.
GNA
