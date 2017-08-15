modernghana logo

Collapsed UT Bank' Manager calms customers

GNA
6 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Koforidua (E/R), Aug 15, GNA - The Sales and Service Manager of the Koforidua branch of collapsed UT Bank, Mr. Adolf Dogbey, has called for the customers to remain calm and not to get panicky.

He repeated that its take-over by the GCB Bank would not affect monies deposited with the insolvent bank.

He therefore encouraged them to carry on with their normal business transactions, adding that, all deposit customers would continue to have access to their funds.

Mr. Dogbey made the call when he spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Koforidua.

The initial panic among many of the UT Bank's customers in the Eastern Regional capital now appear to be over.

The Bank of Ghana (BOG) revoked the licenses of UT Bank and Capital Bank Limited due to what it said was the severe impairment of their capital.

GNA

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

