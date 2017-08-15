TOP STORIES
Court grants farmer bails for assault
Tarkwa (WR), Aug 15, GNA - A Tarkwa Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of 5,000 Ghana cedis to a farmer, Kpogri Fonye for assault.
He pleaded not guilty and will re-appear before court on Friday September 1.
Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the court that, the complainant, Akwasi Moro, who is a palm wine tapper and the accused person live at Akotom, near Tarkwa.
She said some time ago, the complainant befriended, one Akosua Elizabeth in the same town, but they got separated in the course of the relationship but exchanged greetings any time they met.
Chief Inspector Anaman said three years ago, the accused person started dating Akosua and had a one and half year-old daughter with her.
The Prosecutor said of late Kpogri had been accusing Akosua of having an affair with the complainant and even threatened on two occasions to butcher her.
On February 2 this year, Chief Inspector Anaman said the accused person went to farm with Akosua and whilst there he raised the same issue again and it resulted in a quarrel between them and Akosua left him and went home alone.
Chief Inspector Anaman told the court that on the same day at about 8:00 pm, Akosua informed her daughter that the accused person had threatened to harm her if he sees her near the complainant.
According to the Prosecutor, Moro who was around when Akosua was conversing with her daughter got closer to Akosua and enquired from her why she mentioned his name in their conversation.
Chief Inspector Anaman said Fonye who was then holding a cutlass attacked the complainant and attempted to slash his head with it, but he shielded his head with his hand which resulted in a deep cut on that hand.
She further said the accused person continued to inflict several cuts on the complainant and fled afterwards.
She said a report was made to the police and the complainant was sent to the Apinto Government Hospital for treatment where he was admitted for three weeks.
The Prosecution said two weeks ago the police had information that the accused person had returned to Akotom.
On July 13, at about 1:00am, Chief Inspector Anman said Fonye was arrested and after investigation he was arraigned.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
