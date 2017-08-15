TOP STORIES
Extortion turns a wise man into a fool, and a bribe corrupts the heart.ECC7:7By: osagefo Nana Addo SB
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Otumfour Osei Tutu To Chair 10th Quadrennial Conference Of ICU—Gen Sec
The General Secretary of Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Mr Solomon Kotei has hinted that His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will be the Chairman of their imminent 10th Quadrennial National Conference.
"All is set for the Union to kick start their Tenth (10th) Quadrennial conference this week starting from the 16th to the 19th of August 2017 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) campus" he stated.
In an exclusive interview with Ghananewsarena.com ahead of the national conference, Rev Solomon Kotei outlined the expectations of ICU members in their most important gathering on their calendar.
He further disclosed that, this year's conference will be an Extraordinary one with regards to the fact that the Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu || will be chairing the conference.
Joining the Royal Majesty to grace the conference will be the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the Special Guess of honor added Mr Kotei.
The Theme for the conference is "OUR EMPLOYEYS' VISION, OUR CONCERN",and the general secretary elaborating more on the theme explained, the time is ripped for employees to realise that they are also key stakeholders of their businesses of employments.
Mr Kotei is expecting over a thousand and five hundred people from around the world to partake in this years conference. This according to him is a great opportunity to drum home the massage of harmony that should exist between employers and employees.
The Union will also use the gathering to elect new national and regional executives to stir the affairs of ICU for the next four (4) years.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines