NGO optimistic for ‘stranded’ Bunkpurugu BECE candidates
Child Rights International (CRI) and the West African Examination Council (WAEC) are expected to meet, over the fate of the 200 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District of the Northern Region.
This follows a directive by the Human Rights Division of an Accra High court to the two bodies to find an amicable solution to a suit filed by CRI.
CRI was in court seeking to compel WAEC to schedule a suitable date for the candidates to write some two papers they missed during the normal period of the exams.
But WAEC had maintained that the students will be allowed to write the exams in January 2018.
Following the impasse, the Executive Secretary of CRI, Bright Appiah told Citi News there were now indications all parties were going to work in the best interest of the candidates.
“The parties involved have resorted to looking at how best the interests of children will be protected and all that so certain procedures were established in terms of how we want to deal with the issue so, for me, it looks positive in terms of the opportunity that they are taking for our children.”
“Once things are in the best interest of children, all institutions, including WAEC and GES [Ghana Education Service], must also look at it so basically, we have come to some agreement in terms of the way that we want to move forward with the case,” Mr. Appiah said.
–
By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana
