Tension in Tanyigbe over enstoolment of paramount chief

GNA
5 minutes ago | Social News

Ho, Aug. 15, GNA - Tension is mounting in the Tanyigbe Traditional Area over the enstoolment of a new paramount chief following the demise of Togbe Kwasi Adiko V, in 2015.

Two clans have selected and enstooled candidates as paramount chiefs with none willing to recognize the legitimacy of the other.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicate that a faction is preparing to celebrate this year's yam festival to be climaxed with a 'grand celebration' of their candidate amidst protest from the other side.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh, told the GNA that the Command was monitoring the developments.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Social News

