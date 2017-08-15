TOP STORIES
Konyah Family wins Access Bank promo
Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - The Konyah Family has emerged winners of the Access Bank promo in the first batch group draw held at the Osu Oxford Street branch in Accra.
The Konyah Family took away an all-expense paid holiday package.
The Front View Enterprise and Brave World Cons Limited came tops in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) draw with a key man insurance reward worth over GH¢50,000.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Nana Adu Kyeremateng, the Head of Corporate Communications of the ACCESS Bank, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.
The draw was supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA).
The statement said other groups and SME customers also received free shopping packages and educational scholarships as well as desktop computers, fire proof safes, money counting machines and other exciting prizes.
It said more than 700 promo participants would also receive free automatic Life Insurance cover and free airtime as rewards for saving in the ongoing promo.
The statement said during the draw Mr Stephen Abban, the Divisional Head of Retail Banking at the Access Bank revealed that the promo had been well received by customers and the public.
'This is designed to encourage family savings and reward our customers who embark on this journey. The strides gained over a month since the launch only indicates that with the right education and incentive people will cultivate the habit of savings and secure their financial future,' he was quoted as saying.
Mr Abban said with the Bank's unique and flexible bouquet of savings products, the Bank was confident that its customers were getting more value from maintaining a banking relationship with them.
In attendance were Mr Ekow Incoom, Head of Business Promotion at the National Lottery Authority, Ghana Life, Wapic Insurance and some customers.
Since the Access Bank launched the promo in July, this year, it had embarked on various activities throughout the country to sensitise the public on the need to secure their future by developing a healthy savings habit.
The promotion would run till December 2017, and it is a two pronged campaign focused on family and group savings on one hand and on the other, SMEs and micro businesses.
A group of customers (new and existing) must come together to create a group of at least two friends or family members/relatives and maintain a group balance of GHc500 or more to qualify to win.
Groups must keep depositing to increase their chances of winning any of the prizes on offer.
SME customers would get the opportunity to qualify for any of the four monthly and two mega draws in the promo by maintaining a minimum deposit of GHc1,000 or more in their Access Bank Business Account and also by referring their suppliers and distributors to open an account with the Bank.
The promo is under the campaign theme: 'Save Today, Take Tomorrow,' which would reward over 5,000 of the Bank's existing and new customers.
The promo is in partnership with the NLA under the Caritas platform, Auto Plaza, Wapic Insurance and Ghana Life.
GNA
