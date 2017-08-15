modernghana logo

Ningo installs Queen-mother

GNA
5 minutes ago | Social News

Ningo (G/A), Aug. 15, GNA - The Great Ningo Traditional Council, has installed a 28-year-old Pharmacist as the Paramount Queen-mother of Ningo with the stool name Naanaa Dugbakuwor Dugba II.

Speaking after her installation, she said education would be her major focus for children and would wage a campaign against child trafficking and child labour in the area.

Naanaa Dugbakuwor Dugba urged parents to be committed to their children's education for them to have better future.

She also advised the youth to desist from early sex and teenage pregnancy and concentrate on their schooling.

She said she would make the police to cause the arrest of any male who impregnates an under-aged or school going girl.

Nene Manor Wuhuyefer Simpi V of the Ningo Traditional Area appealed to the citizens to celebrate this year's Homowo festival in unity to move the area forward.

