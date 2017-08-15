TOP STORIES
Don't cut your head off because you have headache.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
FOSDA condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso
Accra, Aug 14, GNA - The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), a civil society organisation, has condemned Sunday's terrorist attack on a restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou.
Twenty people lost their lives, leaving others injured.
Mrs Theodora Anti, the Programmes Officer of FOSDA, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, extended the Foundation's condolences to the bereaved families and the Burkinabe people.
The Foundation said it was time ECOWAS members started securing public spaces to minimise such incidence and their effect on citizens.
'We cannot continue to take the security of our people for granted, both state and private entities must invest to ensure that public spaces are safe and secured for citizens,' she stated.
Mrs Anti said: 'We must also educate and sensitise citizens to be vigilant and collaborate with the security agencies to tackle terrorism.'
'This is the second attack on Burkina Faso in about a year; it means we can no more sit and hope we are not targets of terrorist attacks, we must take all precautions necessary and be vigilant,' she added
FOSDA, is civil society organisation with the mandate to promote peace and security in West Africa through research, policy advocacy and community engagements.
It is based in Accra and works with partner across the sub-region.
GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News