TOP STORIES
When the heart decides, nothing can prevent the Rubicon from crossing.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Odorgono and Aburi Presbyterian SHSs to represent Ghana
Aburi (E/R) Aug 13, GNA - The Odorgono Senior High School (SHS) and the Aburi Presbyterian SHS have emerged winners of the 2017 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition, held at Aburi in the Eastern Region.
The two schools won the competition by using Nim tree extracts to prepare preservative for dried maize and using herbs to prepare insecticide for killing bedbugs respectively.
They would be representing Ghana at the Sub-regional level in Lusaka, Zambia on August 22, 2017.
In all, 10 schools participated, which included Benkum SHS, Aburi Presbyterian SHS, Okuapeman SHS, Aburi Girls SHS, and Odorgono SHS.
Mr Richard Amoani, the Programmes Officer of the Forum for African Women Educationists (FAWE), Ghana, in an address, urged SHS teachers to encourage their students, especially girls to carry out research as part of their school curriculum activities.
He said this would assist the students to think innovatively and to master the courses they were pursuing.
Mr Amoani said students easily identify problems, but lacked the ability to invent solutions and by researching they could overcome their challenges.
Speaking with the Ghana News Agency, he said, FAWE was established in 1993 by some women educationists to enhance girl-child education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics on the continent.
He said the Forum instituted STEM competition in 2015 to encourage girls to venture into those perceived difficult and male dominated programmes.
Mr Ata Opoku, the Head of Science Department of Odorgono SHS advised girls to venture more into science and mathematics to meet the technological world of today.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education