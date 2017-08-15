TOP STORIES
Directors OF Education Call For Gov't Support
The Directors of Education - Ghana has called on government, the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education service(GES) as matter of urgency pay District Directors of education allowances they entitled to.
They said a letter from the ministry of finance dated 23rd August 2016,Ref BD/CMU/16/SAL.1, indicates that Districts Directors of education are entitled to category four allowances.
"This allowance regime was implemented in October 2016 and all distinct district Directors in order ministries and services are enjoying it,except the district directors in Ghana education service(GES),they added.
"It will interest you to know that the only allowance the District Directors of Education receives is a house help allowance of Ghc83.00 as at March 2017,this has since changed to Ghc320.00" they stated.
Directors of Education made this appeal during their 24th Annual Conference of Directors of Education(CODE) held in Sunyani.
According to Directors of Education, "government should please pay our allowances to make the position attractive and reduce the financial burdens of Directors of Education as they are always called upon to support community projects ".
Speaking on their challenges,they also said , lack of funds to support administrative overhead such as purchase of fuel,payment of utility bills,provision of stationery are staggering realities facing them daily, as they are still expected to perform at their maximum best.
"Employer obligation to provide safe and conducive workplaces, working tools and residential accommodation have hardly been met. monitoring and supervision of teaching and learning, a key ingredient in the director's work has virtually grounded to a halt as a result of issues with mobility - grounded over-aged vehicles supplied before the year 2007 have become too expensive to maintain" they added.
General News