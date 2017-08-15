TOP STORIES
Affront To Education (ASUU Strikes, NYSC Follow Suit)
In an ideal society, where common sense reigns and rules. Education is considered to be the hallmark of a glittering and bright future, devoid of uncertainties and doom. They guide and protect it jealously; participants are literally encouraged; motivating mechanisms are available in abundant. As a result of these, research is in top-gear, paving way for an exponential growth rate which is the reason why they are what they are, DEVELOPED WORLD; INDUSTRIALIZED COUNTRIES e.t.c..
Sanely speaking, no one would castigate me or say I'm drunk if I conclude that Nigeria's educational system is all but skewed. Starting from how meager our research has been than it should be, to how we keep producing robots as graduates-cramming facts and figures and bereft of an iota of logic upstairs.
Why? The reason for this fiasco is not far-fetched. I remember 2013 vividly, my admission was delayed for 6months as a result of the then ongoing ASUU strike. Those times are not all bear and skittles for the then President, Goodluck Jonathan.
What we were made to understand then was that he was incompetent, incapable, parsimonious and weak; He can't paddle the canoe of Nigeria, he's corrupt and he's naive Instead of proffering solution to the then ongoing strike by cooperating with the government, the then politicians, most especially the opposition parties seized the opportunity to hoodwink us.
We were given the assurance of a better Nigeria come 2015. Hmmm... Distractive & divertive mechanism at play. Who don't know that whenever there's an outcry or any lapses, they come up with these issues to divert the attention of the masses. They blame the incumbent for all the excruciating woes with impunity so they can have their way in the next election.
The citizens are always the targeted prey. They've mastered our psychology perfectly well; they surely know how to maneuver us; they are dab-hand when it comes to finding faults in the present administration, using these short-comings to draw their own manifestos, knowing fully well they're all but unattainable, a tantalizing reality. Nigeria's situation is synonymous to a scientific inquiry, where the citizens are the specimen, Nigeria is the laboratory, elections are the variable factors while they (politicians) are the scientist. Here, the scientist (politicians) can manipulate the variable factors (election) in order to reach their desired end.
In the tussle for power, the end will always justifies the means. That is why Buhari made a lot of promises prior and sequel to his ascendancy. Notable among them is the increment of NYSC alawee from #19,000 to #49,000, payment of ASUU's pending compensation as well as the prohibition of any government official from seeking health care offshore.. All these promises are nothing but what they are, blatant lies bereft of an iota of truth, a mirage.
Education at its best is the best legacy, but a bastardized education is nothing but a curse or an impasse. This horrendous situation would continue to characterize our educational system if we continue to politicize all our problems. The destinies of the youths (the so-called leaders of tomorrow) should not be toyed with in any way. It is disheartening that our future largely rests on the whims and caprices of those in power.
Funnily enough, The federal government instead of striking towards negotiation, conciliation and dialogue (which is what we're expecting from a sane civilian government) may start issuing one stupid ultimatum which might subsequently wreak havok or exacerbates the strike. Forgetting that destinies are at home lying fallow and delayed.
What should we do now?? Should we run? Even if we're to run, where should we run? Should we revolt? Even if we're to revolt, how many of us are ready for the herculean task? Should we secede? Even if we're to secede, who will follow suit? Should we blame the ASUU for the strike? Even if we're to blame them, are they not fighting for their entitlement? Moreover, they're fighting for a good course! Should we hold the FG responsible for all these woes? Even if it were, do they have any sense of responsibility, remorse or conscience no matter how small?
Danger beckons when the ruled began to get tired of the rulers. Perhaps, the rulers knows little or nothing about ruling which is why they rule like there are no rules or limitations. This is the situation of Nigeria right now. What a travesty! Clearly, the situation has become untenable and that is why I don't blame those who sees no good in this contraption of tragedies called Nigeria. The reason for their pessimism is crystal clear!!! I can't see any good in it either..
© Ajayi Ifeoluwa Love
