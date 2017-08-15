TOP STORIES
Prisons are meant to be correctional centers but not punitive ones.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Laugh for Lives Africa supports Awudum community
A leading indigenous Theatre and Communication for Development social enterprise, Laugh for Lives Africa (L4LA), has supported children and mothers of Awudum, a fishing community near Tema through its community outreach event.
They did not only present educational and domestic items worth about GHC6,000, but also built strong relationships with the indigenes, interacting with them, and taking sessions of inspirational moments with the children and their mothers.
Some of the items included, exercise books, mathematical sets, clothing, shoes, toys, bags, pencils and pens among others.
In his address, the Founder and Director of Laugh for Lives Africa and prolific Playwright, Nii Commey, said “At Laugh for Lives Africa, we are committed to using the power of theatre and communication for social change. We are therefore showing this gesture as evidence of what we stand for and what we believe in. We have, and would continue to use theatre to impact lives and canvass support to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged” He said.
Nii Commey was also grateful to all friends and partners of Laugh of Lives Africa both in Ghana and abroad who supported in kind and cash to make the outreach a success, with particular mention of CSR Hub, Gold and Glitz and Adorables, a kids' clothing line.
“To those who patronize our theatre shows, and to those who positively respond to us when we request for their financial and kind support, we extend a handshake of gratitude to you all.”
Receiving the items on behalf of the people of Awudum, the Assembly man of the area, Honourable Joseph Ofori expressed appreciation for the kind gesture by Laugh for Lives Africa.
“I am very delighted by this kind gesture. I appreciate the love you have shown my people. We shall never forget it. Indeed, these items will go a long way to put smiles on the faces of these children “he stated.
“This kind intervention was timely considering the fact that the community is faced with needs of various kinds, coupled with the need for social amenities” he added.
Mr. Ofori urged companies in Tema and its environs to consider Awudum in their Corporate Social Responsibilities, just as Laugh for Lives Africa has done.
Awudum is a youth dominated community whose activities are mainly fishing and fish mongering. Most of them drop out of school and are engaged in early child birth and other activities that make the future bleak.
Laugh for Lives Africa is a wholly Ghanaian social enterprise dedicated to using the power of theatre and strategic communication for social liberation, supporting, empowering, and raising funds for the underprivileged.
It is committed to becoming a leading name in Africa's social enterprise space using the power of communication, theatre and entertainment to effect positive change in society.
The outfit has over the years been the progenitors of some popular contemporary Ghanaian stage plays like Romantic Nonsense, You May Kiss the Corpse, Judas Iscariot in Accra and Where Two or More Women are Gathered; under the creativity and directorship of Nii Commey.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News