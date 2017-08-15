TOP STORIES
Even if you do learn to speak correct English, whom are you going to speak it to?By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
John Jinapor Must Be Joking
I expect to see the homes of more Mahama appointees who were connected with the most horrific, shameful and scandalous energy deal in the history of the country raided and more. I also expect several of these criminals and scam-artists jailed and some of their properties, assets and bank accounts confiscated by the State. I also expect any overseas properties and assets of these nation-wreckers investigated and attached by the government (See “Ameri Deal – NPP Making U-Turn for Political Gain – Jinapor” Classfmonline.com / Modernghana.com 7/25/17).
Maybe the Mahama Deputy Energy Minister needs to listen to himself and the shambolic logic subtending his statements before consenting to have the same published for multimedia consumption. If he did, he would not be making some of the ridiculous remarks in the media that have been attributed to him in recent weeks. We need to get one thing clear: if, indeed, the AMERI Deal was entered into in good faith and with common sense befitting a highly placed Ghanaian politician or public official, Mr. John Jinapor would not be talking jazz about the Akufo-Addo Administration’s arbitrarily attempting to make undue political mileage out of the same.
My simple and short answer is that if such “political move” or mileage redounds to the long-term benefit of the Ghanaian taxpayer, then such “political move” would have been worth all the efforts invested in getting to the bottom of the same. He may not have paid attention to this, but my first problem with the appointment of Dr. Kwabena Donkor, as a custom-tailored Power Minister, was the glaring and outrageous fact that the Pru-East’s National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament had not presented any feasible or substantive proposals to either then-President John Dramani Mahama or Parliament indicating that, indeed, he had the expertise or what it took to solve the chronically erratic power supply in the country, otherwise known as “Dumsor.”
Now, Mr. Jinapor has the temerity to tell the Ghanaian public and taxpayer that “As a minister, you take decisions based on the information available before you and make the best decision possible, and that is what Dr. Donkor did, so I’m surprised some people are making a U-turn because of politics.” The most obvious and logical question to ask here is this: “Who made the aforesaid information available, and when and for what purpose?” The truth of the matter is that when one has the sort of epic energy crisis the country has been experiencing for the past 4 years, one does not turn to Dubai or the United Arab Emirates who, despite their great oil-wealth, are technologically a Third-World country like Ghana.
Rather, one turns to such proven technologically advanced nations like the United States, Britain, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and even China and Russia, not Dubai! It is only when a minister and/or a government is criminally poised towards unconscionably scamming his/its own people that s/he/it turns to such parasitic entrepreneurial middlemen like the Arabs Sheikhs of Dubai. You see, the Arabs of the Gulf States have long figured that the IQ of the key operatives of the Mahama regime was that of borderline retards. Indeed, some 6 or 7 years ago, then-Vice-President John Dramani Mahama shocked the civilized world when he attempted to enter into the infamous STX Deal, that would have ceded the entire Ghanaian housing-construction market to a South Korean firm that was widely known to have no well-established track-record in the housing and real-estate market.
I am betting my proverbial bottom-dollar here that very soon, the radar of criminal investigations will spotlight the former President and the real scammer behind the AMERI Deal Mega-Theft. If you would, Mr. Mahama may very well be Woyome Number Two. It is also preposterous for Mr. John Jinapor to pretend as if the AMERI Scam deal was the collaborative brainchild of both the National Democratic Congress’ erstwhile parliamentary majority operatives and their then parliamentary minority counterparts of the New Patriotic Party. Hogwash, I say!
*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article