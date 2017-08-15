modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NPP USA Welcomes Ghana's Ambassador To USA Adjei-Barwuah

Ebenezer Afanyi-Dadzie || CitifmOnline.com
14 minutes ago | Diaspora (USA)

The United States branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has congratulated and welcomed Ghana’s new Ambassador to the USA, Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah.

On Friday, July 21, 2017, H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, Ghana’s 19th ambassador to the United States, met and presented his credentials to President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington DC.

NPP-USA in a statement said it joins the larger Ghanaian community to congratulate Dr. Barfuor Adjei- Barwuah on his appointment and successful assumption of office.

“We warmly welcome you to the United States and into the Ghanaian community.”

Dr. Adjei-Barwuah is an experienced diplomat, who brings years of embassy experience as President Kufuor’s ambassador to Japan, to expertly serve Ghana’s interest in the United States.

“There is, therefore, every confidence that Ghana’s mission rests in a very skilled and stable hands” the group said.

“We in the NPP-USA are hopeful and especially happy about Dr. Barwuah’s appointment because we see his wealth of experience as a critical factor for cultural and service reforms in the embassy system which currently falls far below the expectations of Ghanaians and general embassy clientele.”

It added that, “Given the enormity of the task, the membership of NPP-USA pledges its support and call on all Ghanaians to work with Dr. Adjei-Barwuah to advance Ghana’s mission here in the United States.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Diaspora (USA)

TOP STORIES

GSE Halts Trading On UT Bank’s shares

14 minutes ago

Mahama gov’t didn’t lose $3bn to dumsor – John Jinapor

1 hour ago

quot-img-1“It is never too late to win the game of life.”

By: Kevin Abdulrahman quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37864.3830
Euro5.16085.1643
Pound Sterling5.68565.6931
Swiss Franc4.51424.5165
Canadian Dollar3.45133.4531
S/African Rand0.32880.3291
Australian Dollar3.44383.4511
body-container-line