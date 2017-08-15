TOP STORIES
Any move man takes without the presence of God is a failure despite it's success.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Rejoinder: ''Sex Alert!...Teachers Of Mangoase SHS Harassing Female Students''
I write to officially demand retraction and removal of my name from a news item carried on ModernGhana on 24th February, 2015 with the Headline “Sex Alert!...Teachers Of Mangoase SHS Harassing Female Students’’.
The story mentioned four teachers’ names accused of sleeping with female students including mine. The story was written by one Isaac Amoah Asare.
I want to emphatically state that I Acolatse Dodzi have not in any way engaged in any sort of that evil act.
I have not slept with any female student neither did I harassed /punished a female student for sex.
The wrong inclusion of my name in this publication has really destroyed me socially and psychologically.
I therefore humbly appeal that you kindly retract my name from the publication.
I count on your cooperation
Thank you
Yours sincerely,
Acolatse Dodzi
