3 Killed In Road Accident At Bole

Daily Guide
26 minutes ago | General News

Three persons died while many others sustained injuries when a mini bus with 20 members of the Assemblies of God Church on board got involved in an accident at Maluwe, near Tinga in the Bole District of the Northern Region.

Information gathered indicates that the bus, which travelling from Wa to Kumasi, crashed into a nearby bush at Maluwe after a tyre burst.

An eyewitness Dramami K. Alhassan said the driver of the sprinter mini bus with registration AS 963–17 lost control of the vehicle when one of the tyres burst.

“One of the tyres of the vehicle burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Two people died while many others sustained injuries.”

The Bole District Crime Officer ASP Ebenezer Dakey, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said at about 10:30 am Monday morning, a sprinter bus with registration number AS 963-17 from Wa to Kumasi was involved in an accident.

According to him, three persons- two males and one female, died on the spot while nine women and 11 men adults sustained injuries.

ASP Ebenezer Kwaku Dakey further stated that two children also sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at the Bole Government Hospital.

“They are all receiving treatment at the Bole Hospital, including the driver and his mate.'

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bole Government Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

From Eric Kombat, Bole

