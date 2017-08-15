TOP STORIES
To be able to fly one day ,one must first learn to stand and walkBy: Nana Mike
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Ho: UT Bank customers welcome GCB takeover
Clients of UT Bank in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, seem not to be worried about the recent collapse of their bank and the subsequent takeover of the Bank by GCB Bank.
It was also a normal business day for most of the workers and customers of UT Bank in Ho as they all seem not perturbed about the current situation, despite general concerns of the job security of workers of UT Bank and Capital Bank, which also collapsed.
Citi News’ visit to the Bank’s premises at the Ho Civic Centre saw customers walk in and patiently await their turn for transactions.
Most of them that spoke to Citi News explained that move by the Central Bank means nothing but only asking them to go back to their parent Bank which is GCB.
“To me, I think it is normal. Maybe it will be an improvement for the society so I don't feel bad about,” one customer said as he took the news in his stride.
Other customers took solace in the security provided by a bank of GCB Bank’s scope
“They are just changing the names so I should not feat. My money will be there for me. Since GCB is a very big bank that cuts across the country, if they have taken over then I am secure.”
“I feel there will be no harm anyway because it is a takeover and Ghana Commercial Bank [GCB Bank] is the mother bank of all the Ghanaian banks and I don't think they will do anything to harm the customers of the samller banks that they are taking over.”
–
By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance