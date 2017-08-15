modernghana logo

Trainee teachers to take licensing exams – GES

Starrfmonline.com
3 minutes ago | Education
Mattew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister
Mattew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has served notice henceforth all teacher trainee graduates will take a licensing exams.

“Before we recognize you as a professional teacher, you will need to be licensed,” Rev. Jonathan Betteh, the GES Public Relations Officer told Morning Starr host Francis Abban Tuesday.

According to him, the move is part of the sector’s professional development and it applies to both trainee teachers graduating from public and private teacher training colleges.

He said preparations are far advanced for the exams to take place in September and that whoever fails cannot hold himself as a professional teacher.

“Teachers who fail the exams will not be allowed to teach at a certain level. To be seen as a professional, you will have to pass the licensing exams,” noted Rev. Betteh.

However, the deputy General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in charge of professional development, Gifty Apanbi argued the move by the GES will be unfair to students taught with different curricula.

“It will be unfair to examine all with a particular curriculum,” she stated on Morning Starr Tuesday. “We are not against the licensing but things must be done right.”

