Sagnarigu DCE Calls For Collaborative Efforts To End Perennial Flooding
The District Chief Executive for Sagnarigu in the Northern Region, Hon Iddrisu Mariam has called for collaborative efforts between the assembly and developmental partners within and outside the district to end the perennial flooding in the district and its environs.
She said, the only way to solve the annual flooding in the area is to engage stakeholders on the issues of prevention and a possible relief strategy.
The Sagnarigu District has always been the most affected area anytime time there is flooding in the Northern Region.
Following the recent floods that occurred in the Sagnarigu District which claimed lives and properties worth millions of Ghana cedis, the government of Ghana through the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) supported victims with some relief items.
Though the support came in large quantities however the relief items could not support all the affected victims.
The NADMO officials in the district registered over 10,000 victims but only about 1/3 of the victims were catered for so far now.
Speaking at a stakeholders meeting to address the issues of flooding in the district, Hon Mariam noted that, many flood victims have become despair under the current situation but “things will be different now because we have a strategy to ensure that we reduce the magnitude of flooding in the district and also support victims of other natural disasters. We will have to prevent lives and properties and the only way is have engagement such as this to brainstorm for the betterment of the district”.
The Sagnarigu DCE said, she deem the stakeholders meeting very necessary following the devastation cause by the recent floods in the area, adding that, the level of devastation is immeasurable.
“The effects of the floods still lingers on victims minds…the trauma they went through was so sad especially the women and the aged who could not pick any of their valuable items. Many families are bereaved today as results of the floods. We cannot as a people allow this to happen again”. The DCE said
Hon Mariam emphasized that, the district cannot develop at the face of annual flooding, saying that, the perennial flooding will continue to affect developmental process in the district if pragmatic actions are not taken.
“Most of the public building especially schools and health centers have always been affected by these floods”. She hinted
The Sagnarigu Floods Stakeholders meeting was attended by NGOs, CBOs, and other government agencies within the district including UNICEF, NORSAAC, WFP, CCFC, WANEP, ACTION AID, PLAN INTERNATIONAL GHANA, OXFAM, Ghana National Fire Service and some sector heads.
The Floods Stakeholders meeting is believed to be the novelty in the Northern Region.
Madam Mariam said, the assembly will soon engage chiefs, opinion leaders, religious, women groups and the youth on the prevention of floods in the district.
The Sagnarigu DCE therefore made a passionate appealed to development partners and other benevolence organization around the world to support victims of the floods, reiterated that, “the district only cannot do it…. we need external support also”.
Stakeholders at the meeting indicated their willingness to support the assembly in its flood victims support plans and other initiatives.
They also called for a joint assessment of the situation including the TMA, since the Sagnarigu district was not the only affected area during the floods. This was welcomed by Hon Iddrisu Mariam who is currently initiating the move to bring the TMA on board.
Stakeholders at the meeting commended and thanked the Sagnarigu District Executive, Hon iddrisu Mariam for the initiative.
The development partners hinted that, this is the first of its kind that a DCE is initiating a move to engage developmental partners on flood prevention in the Northern Region.
“I am overwhelmed with this stakeholder’s engagement. It is a good signal of positive collaboration between us the NGOs and the Sagnarigu District Assembly”. A stakeholder hints
