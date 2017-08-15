TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
6 Hotel Hacks Every Parent Should Know
Staying in a hotel as parents with kids can be hard and exhausting. Of course, some family-friendly hotels know how tough it is to travel with little kids, and some they are prepared. Even if they’re not stocked with what you need though, there are easy ways to make your hotel room feel more like home.
This is why it is essential for parents to be aware of hotel hacks when they say in hotels. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares some of these hacks.
Ask for a room on the top floor
A corner location that’s away from the elevator is ideal. It will be much quieter away from the traffic and noise in the hallways. If your kids are loud and noisy, they won’t be disturbing other guests.
Request a room with a balcony
If you are not staying in a suite, this hack is important. There is nothing worse than being trapped in your room, silent, while your kids are sleeping. If you have a balcony, you will at least have a place to make calls and do whatever you want before you sleep.
Create a play area for your kids
Most hotel furniture is not bolted to the floor, so feel free to move things around to create a more homey feel. You can adjust chairs, tables, and even sofas to create a separate play space for your kids. You will be able to keep an eye on them.
Child-proof the room
If you are spending the whole time panicking and worrying about your kids, it may ruin your vacation. It is important that you should child-proof your room to prevent stories that touch.
Make your room quiet at night
Kids will definitely be sleeping at night and you do not want to disturb them. As such, whatever you want to do, ensure you make your room quiet.
Request a mini-fridge
Since you will be packing a lot of perishable goods, you should call ahead and request an empty mini-fridge. In some cases, you do not need to call at all as fridges are available in the room.
