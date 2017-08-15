modernghana logo

Children, male and female adult patient share same ward

1 hour ago | Health

Beposo (Ash) Aug 14, GNA - Children, adult male and female patients, are forced to share the same ward at the Beposo Health Centre in the Sekyere Central District because of the lack of space.

Mr. Ismael Abdul Fatah, the Physician Assistant in-charge of the Centre, said this was causing a lot of inconvenience to the sick.

The situation, he added, needed to be urgently tackled to improve the quality of care.

He broke the news at a durbar held by the management of the facility to raise funds to expand the structures.

Mr. Fatah also appealed to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to reimburse the facility for services provided to health insurance card holders.

The last time it received any payment was in July 2016 and he said the going had become pretty tough for them.

Mr. Kwadwo Banahene Bediako, the District Chief Executive (DCE), praised the health workers for the good job they were doing under difficulty and trying conditions.

He gave the assurance that the facility of the assembly's support.

By C.M. Boaten, GNA

