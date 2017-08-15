TOP STORIES
Give priority To Children Welfare - Chaplain
The Chaplain of the Sunyani Senior High school (SUSEC), Reverend David Boakye, has urged parents to value their children welfare more than their work.
The Principal of University of Education College of Agriculture Education, Reverend Professor Anthony Afful-Broni speaking at the matriculation of the college at Asante-Mampong said Cyber crime and occultism are on the ascendance in the tertiary institutions in the country.
Sharing his thought on the subject, Rev. David Boakye said the situation must be blamed on the negligence of parents who have neglected their responsibilities of caring and bringing up their children in the society.
He said there are multi factors that have contributed to this social problem, including parents not having much and quality time for their children in their various home, bad friendship, negative use of social media and invasion of foreign movies on the Ghanaian market.
He said the consequences of parents valuing and acquiring more money than taking good and proper care of their children are enormous and serious, which is affecting the socio-economic development of the country negatively.
The Chaplain of SUSEC asked parents to monitor the moments, friends, and the current life style of their children and if they notice some changes, they should sit them down and talk to them or better still seek counselor’s advice for them.
Rev. David Boakye said children uncared for by their own parents associate with bad company which influences their lives negatively.
He also cautioned parents to be careful with some of the newspapers, pamphlets and other materials they send home, since some of them affect children’s lives and sense of judgments negatively, if they get hold of them.
The Chaplain said “since the sense of judgment of some children is low, parents should guide them in most decision they take”.
He asked Gospel ministers to teach their members, especially children about life principles and also educate them to accept the fact that, there is no short-cut in life.
Rev. David Boakye said if the children are initiated into Cyber-crime and Occultism, it affects their academic performance.
He observed that most discipline committees in the various institutions in the country are not performing very because of certain challenges. He therefore called on the authorities to adequately resource institutional committees to enable them function effectively.
