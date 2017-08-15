modernghana logo

Behind the UT Bank, Capital Bank collapse; Bernard Avle explains [Audio]

CitiFMonline
59 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Was the writing on the wall all along? Is poor supervision to blame? Did dumsor play any role? How critical was the IMF in all this?

Citi Breakfast Show host, Benard Avle breaks down the collapse of UT Bank and Capital Bank and what it means for Ghana’s banking sector.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

