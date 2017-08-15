TOP STORIES
Tafohene And Zongo Residents Smoke Peace Pipe
A peace accord has successfully been reached between the Tafo Community and its Zongo residents to bring an end to a protracted land dispute.
This reconciliation was made possible through the efforts of the President and Spiritual Leader of the Tijjaniya Muslims Council of Ghana, Sheikh Ahmed Abulfaid Maikano Jallo.
It would be recalled that in February 2015 there were clashes between some youth of Tafo Zongo and the Tafo traditional Council over the erection of a fence wall around the Tafo Muslim Cemetery to prevent encroachers.
This resulted in a rampage which resulted in the death of one person from the Zongo area. Hence several attempts made to restore peace between these two factions proved futile.
The Tijjaniya Muslims Council of Ghana Leader, was accompanied by a delegation of Chiefs of the Tafo Zongo Communities, Magajiya (QueenMother), the Tafo Chief Imam and the Youth leader of the area Khalifa.
In his speech, the Tafo Hene Nana Agyen Frimpong Ababio, expressed disappointment in the Zongo Chiefs for taking so long to come forward for amicable resolution.
"You were happy when I was beaten. If not because of Sheikh Ahmed Abulfaid, I wouldn't have allowed you into this palace he said, but Khalifa pleaded on behalf of people of the Tafo Zongo.
His plea was accepted and the chief requested from Khalifa to pray for his people, the Ashanti kingdom and Ghana at large. Earlier, the Tafohene had a close-door meeting with Khalifa.
