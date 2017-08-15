TOP STORIES
Prempeh College 96 Year Group Donates 600 Beds To Alma Mater
The 1996 senior high school year group of Prempeh College has presented beds worth over 50,000GHC to their alma mater.
Explaining the motivation for the donation, Mr Joseph Anane(Snr Pizaa) the spokesperson of the 1996 year group stated that they discussed amongst themselves what to give back to their alma mater for the depth of knowledge and the sense of cordiality they received which have been of immense help to them in their career and consulted with the headmaster who proposed the donation of beds as the school intends to change all the wooden beds to metal beds in their quest to fight against bed bugs.
Mr Anane urged the students to make good use of the beds to impact their academic performance positively. He employed the authorities to ensure proper maintenance of the beds to promote their life span.
The beds were received by the assistant headmaster in charge of administration Mr Atta Gyamfi who extended the gratitude of staff, students and management of the school to all past students for their deep involvement in promoting the welfare of the school.
He said considering some challenges facing the school, there was the need to cultivate the spirit of teamwork to find solutions to such problems.
