Anti-Galamsey Task Force Approach Is As Bad As Galamsey Itself
Barack Obama made an indelible remark in Ghana when he visited the country in 2009. The word of the renowned and astute orator still lives with us and ishaunting our leaders day by day.Being an African himself Obama knows that the myriad problems confronting the African continent despite the innumerable God bestowed natural resources are as a result ofinstitutional failure.
The institutional failure is the result of incompetent, visionless, greedy and self-cantered desires of African leaders. Suffice it to say that God loves Africa more the any other continent in the world and this explains why He has given the continent so many natural resources than the rest of the continent in the world so that it may not go to friend cap-in-hand.
This brings to mind with nostalgia a thought-provoking poem in primary six, titled LOOK TO YOURSELF. The poem, in part of the stanzas admonished all [Africans] to be self-reliance with the gift of natural resources God has given us:
You have all things and you will never thirst
Your land has many things, great and good
Rich soil, mineral and other things
Do not go to friend cap in hand
Honey and milk flow in your land
You have got all the richest gift
Others have not got half your gift
Indeed the land of African has many things, great and good. We have rich soil, mineral and other things that can be used to transform the continent to rival the western countries where we often go kowtow for loans and alms. But the opposite of what this poem admonishes is the status quo in Africa. Africa has all things yet it is thirsty. There is honey and milk flowing in Africa yet it still go to friend cap-in-hand. Others have not gotten half of the gift of Africa yet Africa beseeches them for help.With this mentality of African leaders, one wonders hard what the continent would have been without these abundant natural resources.
Ghana has been battling with chronic environmental problems that are negatively affecting the economy and health of the people. The activities of illegal mining popularly known as galamsay and poor sanitation are among the top problems the country is facing in recent years. Politicians have made their way out in providing lip-services to assuage the electorates in their desperate attempts to win power but have done little to solve the very problem they promised the people to eradicate when they come into power.
The activities of galamsay is costing the country so much to worsen it’salready plight of mismanagement and corruption by politicians and civil servants. Those who are supposed to be protecting these lands and water bodies arethe very people who are secretly spearheading the destruction of the environment for their selfish interests to the detriment of the nation. Chiefs, assemblymen, District Chief Executives, MPs, the police, are all partner in crime in this chain of environmental destruction in the illegal pursuit of gold. If your memory ability is low to comprehend or remember this then kindly search for Anas’ undercover video on galamsay activities in TwifoPrasoin the central region to abreast yourself.
Cocoa farms, arable lands and timbers are being destroyed by illegal mining. Fresh water bodies which serve as a source of drinking water to some communities have been polluted by the activities of these illegal mining, chemicals like mercury which are used by the miners to trap gold dust is heavily present in these waters, making it unwholesome for human consumption. The Ghana Water Company has time without number complained that the activities of illegal mining are negatively affecting their operations since they have to spend more money on chemicals to purify the polluted water for safe consumption. Governments have also failed to make hay of the activities of the galamsay by its inability to regulate them to earn the country some incomes. The land commission which issue permit to small scale miners is also helpless. They issue the permit and sit in the comfort of their office and these miners operate with impunity without recourse to the mining regulations.
All these impunities are perpetrated because the country lacks strong intuitions to deal with the ills in our society without fear or favour.Instead, Ghana seems to be ruled by strong-men. The command of the politician is louder than a whole institution.
Barack Obama admonished African leaders when he made his maiden visit to Ghana in 2009 that ‘Africa doesn’t need strong-men, it needs strong institutions’. Indeed Ghana needs strong institutions to work for the interest of the country, not strong-men to enrich themselves and their families at the expense of the taxpayer.
I am not in any way trying to remind and re-enact the sorrow of Major Mahama’ tragic death but what was his mission inDenkyiraObuasi which led to his gruesome murder? Many questions are still begging for answers. Was he there protecting Chinese mining sites as was initially speculated? Because there was no anti-galamsay task force set up by government at the time to clamp down galamsay. Whose behest were Major Mahama and his colleagues acting upon?Were they in Abuasi on the authority of the state or upon the command of some strong-men?
A month before Major Mahama’ incidence, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewuwas taken aback when he made an unannounced tour in galamsay areas in the Ashanti region and bumped into a mining site heavily protected by military personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces. The said site was owned by some Russians and Ukranians. This was at the same period the president of the nation hadordered all galamsay sites including small scale mining sites to cease operation until further notice. Peter Amewu sounded sceptical on outcome on the fight against galamsay and concluded that ’…until the law enforcement agencies begin to take this action seriously, I don’t think there is any way we can achieve our objectives’.
Small scale mining, like retail business in Ghana is the sole reserve for Ghanaians but foreigners especially Chinese are found mining everywherejust like how they are taking over retail business in Makola market. Some Ghanaians connive with these Chinese who have the mining equipment and machines and obtain mining permit in their Ghanaian name but behind the scene the real owners and miners are the Chinese. What we often hear is that the Chinese are providing technical support and expertise to the company.
The previous administration made several attempts to end the menace of the galamsay by deploying anti-galamsay taskforcesto mining areas but that exercise ended in futility. The incumbent government at the beginning of this month deployed 400 security personnel from Ghana armed Forces and the police in an anti-galamsay operation duded ‘Operation Vanguard’ to wipe out illegal mining in the country after the miners defied theinitial ultimatum to vacate their mining sites which perhaps necessitated the launch of ‘Operation Vanguard’ task force.This exercise has received wide approval from various quarters because it is the last hope many think can clamp down illegal mining in the country.
However the approach with which the task force operates is condemnable. They need to be reminded that they have not been deployed to wage war against the miners. They have been sanctioned to apprehend illegal miners to face the law of Ghana and not to destroy and kill. Their approach in the operation is as bad as the galamsay operation itself. It is wrong to use wrong to correct wrong. It does not make sense to burn excavators and other machines of the miners after they have bolted their site upon sensing the advancement of the task force. If nothing at all, the state needsthose machinesin the end if they are found guilty at the law court. The excavators can be used to level the deadly pits created at the sites to rejuvenate the land for cultivation. The last time I checked one large size excavator cost between$200,000 and $850,000. Can the task force burn Chinese excavators since they are also heavily involved in galamsay?
The the anti-galamsay task force needs to tone down their adrenalines and bring perpetrators to book rather than engaging in the warlike approach. Two wrongs do not make a right. The ultimate objective of this encounter is for government to re-strategize and regulate the mining sector to the benefit the country than individual enriching themselves. It is not also a war affair to kill and destroy propertiesbelonging to the miners. The excavators and the machines can be confiscated for the country.
It takes insight and vision to have foresight.
Writer: Malcolm Akatinga Ali
Email: [email protected]
Opinion/Feature