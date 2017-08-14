TOP STORIES
You can run but you can't hide.By: Mabel Teee Ankomah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Over 500 nurses employed by health sector
The leadership of the Coalition of Bonded Allied Health Professionals, has confirmed that, over 500 of their members have been notified of their employment.
According to them, the recruitment is a result of the protests they held at the Ministry of Health over their unemployment.
Solomon Yeboah, the president of the Coalition of Bonded Allied Health Professionals, who spoke to CitiNews in an interview stated that, “upon our agitation for financial clearance and going to sleep at the ministry, the ministry listened to our cries”
He further went on to state that, “most of our members have resumed work, some are also on cause processing their documents to start work from Nextweek. Everybody has been allocated to his or her agency.”
Some of them have been located under “Ghana Health Service, Mental Health Authority and the Christian Health Association of Ghana” he added.
Solomon Yeboah also mentioned “that everyone has started work and some of the agencies have called on their members to undergo medical screening and from there, they would be given their appointment letters.”
Prior to this development, a group of unemployed health professionals staged a protest at the Ministry of Health earlier this year to demand immediate employment.
You will be recruited soon – Health Minister to Nurses
The Minister for Health had assured the unemployed private nurses earlier this month that they would soon be recruited.
The Minister at a press conference stated that “his ministry has appealed to the Finance Minister to release funds to enable their clearance and posting which the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori Atta is currently working on.”
He complained about the constant picketing of the nurses at his ministry which he described as indiscipline and threatened to involve the security if persuasion fails.
The Minister also added that from next year, nurses would apply for jobs in the health sector on their own without any help from the government.
–
By: Rita Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Health