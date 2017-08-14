modernghana logo

Panicky UT Bank customers besiege Koforidua branch

CitiFMonline
49 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Customers of UT Bank at Koforidua in the Eastern Region have besieged the bank’s premises following the takeover by GCB Bank.

Over 60 customers of the Bank gathered outside the building, demanding access into the banking hall.

According to them, they had arrived at the Bank, which should have been open for business at 1 pm, per a directive from the Bank of Ghana, only to find it closed.

The situation frustrated some of the customers who expressed their discontent to Citi News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku.

He reported that several police men were at the scene to ensure the situation didn’t escalate.

One customer stated that he would cancel his account with the Bank as he did not like GCB Bank who had taken over the Bank.

“I wanted to cash money from their ATMs recently, I tried about three of them but none of them worked. When I heard the news this morning, I marvelled because I knew UT Bank was always sitting on a time-bomb. I came to withdraw money to pay my workers but it’s not open. I’m very frustrated. I’m not going to put in any more cheques here. I don’t like GCB Bank, that’s why I left so I’m going to close my account,” one customer said.

Other customers who spoke to Citi News stated that despite the bank’s challenges, they had no intention to stop saving there.

“I saw the news on Social Media. It’s nothing bad, it’s normal. This is not a bank closing down, it’s being taken over by another bank. The media needs to educate the people. People are creating unnecessary panic,” a customer of the bank said.

“I was embarrassed when I heard the news. I’m here to withdraw money because I need it but no, I’m not closing my account with the bank,” another customer added.

Sunyani customers stranded
Citi News‘ Duke Mensah Opoku also reported similar scenes in the Brong Ahafo regional capital Sunyani.

According to him, several customers at the bank had gathered outside the building since morning but had been denied entry.


By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana

