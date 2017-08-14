TOP STORIES
Weija-Gbawe MP Supports Communities To Celebrate Homowo
The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency and also Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah on Saturday August 12, 2017 supported 4 Ga communities in her constituency with an undisclosed amount of money as donation in support of such communities as they mark the Homowo festivities.
In all, a total of 4 major communities, namely; Gbawe, Oblogo, Weija and Wiaboman under her watch as Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency benefited from the donation presented on her behalf by Mr. Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, the first vice chairman and campaign manager for the 2016 general elections which got NPP party victory in the constituency after a fierce battle for power with Obuobia Darko-Opoku and the entire NDC.
In a close interview with Mr. Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor who led the team which presented the donation to the chief, elders and people of the 4 communities asserted that, the team had to donate on behalf of the MP due to her busy schedule and engagement with Nii Obrempong, the chief of James Town, British Accra who was seated in state to celebrate the Homowo in a grand style, the same day.
Homowo, which means to jeer at hunger, is the main annual festival of the people of the Greater Accra Region who are predominantly Gas. The festival starts in the month of May with the planting of crops before the start of the raining season.
During such festivals, the chiefs sprinkle “kpekple or kpokpoi” a meal made with palmnut soup and dry corn flour on the principal streets and royal cemeteries to feed deities and as well as their forefathers.
The donation presented on behalf of the Honourable Member to the chiefs, elders and people of the 4 communities in the constituency was highly appreciated.
