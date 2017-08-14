TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Youth urged to avoid unhealthy habits
Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - Mr Labram Massawudu Musah, the Programmes Director of Vision for Alternative Development (VALD), a non-governmental organisation, has urged the youth to desist from habits that would jeopardise their health.
He said it was critical for the youth to know that health was an important factor in every human development and they must be conscious of what they put into the body.
Mr Musah gave the advice in statement copied to the Ghana News Agency as the youth of the country celebrated the 2017 United Nations International Youth Day on August 12.
He admonished the youth to put a stop to lifestyles such as tobacco smoking including snuff and shisah, and alcoholism to reduce the scourge of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which was eating rapidly into the society.
He asked the youth to reduce the intake of sugar and salt, and to take physical activities regularly to reduce diseases and NCDs.
'There is a call for us all as youth, to embrace change and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in which ever capacity we can; we are the future of the world,' he said.
GNA
