Christians urged to tie their destinies to God
Accra, Aug 14, GNA - Dr Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has advised Christians not to just attend church but rather tie their destinies to the House of God.
He explained that, by doing so, the good things that happened in the Church would affect them in profound ways.
"When you become a part of a church you do not just attend the service, but rather tie your destiny to the House, and what happens in that House affect you in very profound ways," he said.
Dr Otabil gave the advice during the dedication ceremony of the International Palace Church's (IPC) newly built auditorium called 'The Palace' in Accra. He said building the House of God was a sacrifice that released blessings upon Christians.
He said although the "Church is not a building, but the people, honouring God through building His Temple brings honour to the members,' and such support required great sacrifices and commitment.
Dr Otabil said by recognition, 'when Christians serve God, He makes way for them'.
He urged believers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to remain focused and resolute in their service to God in order to harvest the accompanied blessings.
He commended the Host, the Reverend Dr Bernard Mensa Adams, who was the General Overseer of the IPC, for his zeal and lasting contributions towards the work of Christ, and for his vision, as well as the membership for their diverse contributions that led to the construction of a befitting Temple for believers to seek for refuge and also to commune with their Creator.
Dr Mensa Adams said he was thankful to God for the strength and the vision, which was though once a dream transformed into an architectural design, had now become a reality on the ground.
He narrated how the IPC which had begun in the later parts of the 1980's, from a classroom at the Aquaye Memorial School around the Timber market in Accra, as the Ever-Increasing Gospel Church, then to the Royal Cinema Hall at Cow lane, its relocation after a year later to Madina where they worshipped in various venues including the corridors of hotels and under pitched tents.
He said the Church was finally favoured by God after a number of failed attempts to secure a permanent place of worship.
"As our church building became small for us, it became necessary to look for a new place, as I engaged in prayers, I was inspired to build a decent place of worship for God for the salvation of souls.
'Secondly, I was encouraged build the 'Palace', where heroes would be raised out of zero's and also give back to the community we find ourselves, and its environs, a centre for Christian activities," he said.
Rev Adams Mensa, urged members to use the dedication of the church building as a sign of honouring and celebrating God every day, with the recognition that it was His House and He was the source of all the wealth.
He thanked the congregation for believing in him and the vision of God saying, "Thank you once again for trusting me with your resources and for bringing this into a reality".
Rev Dr Adams Mensa also paid tribute to the Evangelist Susana Anum, the Founder of the United Calvary Church, under whose ministry he got converted and raised into Pastoral service before attending a Bible School.
He also appreciated Dr Otabil for his leadership lifestyle, inspiration and counsel that had and still guide him in the discharge of his duty as a pastor, admitting that his teaching skills had helped in sharpen his and that of other junior Pastors of the IPC.
GNA
By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA
