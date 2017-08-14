modernghana logo

Women build capacity in internet security

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Cape Coast (CR), Aug 14, GNA - A five-day coding and technology training workshop to build the capacity of women in internet security and innovation has been held in Cape Coast.

It was organized by Vodafone Ghana Foundation - the charitable arm of Vodafone Ghana and brought together 30 female scholars.

They were introduced to basic coding skills, including the language of the internet and how to build a website.

They additionally received training in financial intelligence, networking and career guidance.

Mr. Ebenezer Amankwah, Vodafone's Corporate Relations Manager, indicated that the power of information technology was transforming the entire world and said the nation's youth 'could not be left behind by this revolution'.

'Technology has become a catalyst in the transformation of the global eco-system and no one should be left behind in harnessing its power and benefits.

As a company, our strategy has always been clear - we want to be at the forefront of bringing this knowledge and empowerment to life across Ghana.'

Mr. Amankwah said other initiatives would soon be unveiled 'to give true meaning to our strategy.'

The participants were presented with laptop computers and other items by Vodafone Ghana Foundation at the end of the training.

GNA

By Josephine Nyarkoh, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

