modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Herbalist arrested over suspected ritual murder

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Koforidua, Aug 14, GNA - A 32-year herbalist, Francis Ahugbe, has been arrested and detained by the police over suspected ritual murder of a teenage girl at Bonya, a suburb of Koforidua.

The deceased, Gifty Yayra Zigbator, left the house on August 06, for routine choir practice but did not return.

Her parents made a formal report to the police and after more than 12 hours search, her lifeless body was found floating in a stream.

Some of her body parts were found missing and that has fueled suspicion that she was murdered for ritual purposes.

Residents of Bonya and the adjoining community of Trom are pointing accusing fingers at Ahugbe.

The swift intervention of opinion leaders in the two communities prevented the angry youth from taking the law into their own hands by attacking the herbalist.

A source at the Eastern Regional Police Command, familiar with the case, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the arrest of the herbalist.

GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Businessman charged with murder in Alajo Shooting incident

1 hour ago

Deputy Health Minister Celebrates Homowo Festival In Her Hometown

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Satanic suggestions and proposals are evil imagination and most of our presumptions.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line