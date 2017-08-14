TOP STORIES
Ghana Stock Exchange suspends Listing of UT Bank
Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), has suspended the listing status of UT Bank Limited indefinitely with effect from Monday, August 14, 2017.
A statement from the Exchange said UT Bank had failed to publish its financial results since the end of its financial year December 31, 2015.
The non-publication is in breach of the continuing listing obligations under the GSE Listing Rules.
The GSE has collaborated closely with Bank of Ghana (BoG), the regulator for banks on this matter, it said.
The suspension has also become necessary due to the revocation of the licence of UT Bank by BoG effective Monday, August 14, in a letter to the Exchange dated August 11.
In the said BoG letter, the BoG has approved a purchase and assumption agreement by GCB Bank Limited to acquire the total deposit liabilities and some selected good assets of UT Bank.
The statement said the GSE would continue to collaborate closely with BoG and the Securities and Exchange Commission to ensure that the interest of shareholders of UT Bank are protected in accordance with the GSE Rules and any guidelines or notices that may be issued by BoG.
GNA
